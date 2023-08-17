Naomi Bosch, 99, of Sanborn, passed away at her home in Sanborn on Monday, August 14, 2023, she was born November 18, 1923.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the First Reformed Church in Sanborn. Visitation will also be held at the church in Sanborn on Monday, Aug. 21 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.; family will be present 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery near Sanborn.