Nash Phil Clarey
North Sioux City

7-week-old son of Morgan Bernard and John Clarey, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Memorial service: Sept. 12, 11 a.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation: Sept. 12, 10 a.m., at the funeral home.

