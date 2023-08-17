Nelda D. Weber

Mapleton, Iowa

92, of Mapleton, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Mapleton. Father William A. McCarthy will officiate. Committal services will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery of Mapleton.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a rosary service at 6:45 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa.

The Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.