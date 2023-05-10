Norman William Barker
Le Mars, Iowa
102, died Saturday, May 6, 2023. Services: St. John's Lutheran Church, Craig, Iowa. Burial: following services, St. John's Cemetery, Craig. Visitation: May 12 from 3 to 7 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars.
