Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 3939 Cheyenne Blvd., Sioux City, Iowa with Pastor Kristine Stedje officiating. A nourishing visitation will be held in the church Fellowship Hall before the services – from 4-6 p.m. Interment will be at a later date at Our Savior's Cemetery, Kiester, Minnesota. Arrangements under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.