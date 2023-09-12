Ona Lee Elsie Iverson
Sioux City
Ona Lee (Onee) Elsie Iverson died at her home north of Sioux City on Sept. 6, 2023.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 3939 Cheyenne Blvd., Sioux City, Iowa with Pastor Kristine Stedje officiating. A nourishing visitation will be held in the church Fellowship Hall before the services – from 4-6 p.m. Interment will be at a later date at Our Savior's Cemetery, Kiester, Minnesota. Arrangements under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.