Orville G. Hummelgard

Battle Creek, Iowa

87, of Battle Creek, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the Willow Dale Wellness Village of Battle Creek.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug.18, 2023, at the St. John's Lutheran Church of Battle Creek, Iowa. Rev. Randy D. Cormeny will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery of Battle Creek.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7p.m., on Thursday, Aug.17, 2023, at the St. John's Lutheran Church of Battle Creek.

The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Battle Creek, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.