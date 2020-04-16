Orville James Steffen
Hartington, Neb.
80, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Due to healthcare guidelines, service will be private on April 17 at 10:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington. Burial: St. Michael's Cemetery, Hartington. To see a live stream of the service, visit www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live. Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington.
