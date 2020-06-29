Patrick Neal Mitchell
Patrick Neal Mitchell

Patrick Neal Mitchell

Whiting, Iowa

66, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Celebration of life service: July 3, 10 a.m., Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, Iowa. (Social distancing must be followed.) Burial: July 3, noon, Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City.

Service information

Jul 3
Celebration of Life
Friday, July 3, 2020
10:00AM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
