Patty Ann Allen

Onawa, Iowa

79, died Monday, June 8, 2020. Services: June 12 at 11 a.m., Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, with social distancing measures in place. Burial: Onawa Cemetery, Iowa. Arrangements with Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.

Service information

Jun 12
Funeral Service
Friday, June 12, 2020
11:00AM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
