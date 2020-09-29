 Skip to main content
Paul E. Stahmer
Paul E. Stahmer

Paul E. Stahmer

Sioux City, formerly Le Mars, Iowa

85, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Graveside service: Grandview Cemetery, Fort Collins, Colo. Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars.

