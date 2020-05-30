Paul Van Wechel
Orange City, Iowa
78, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. Service: May 30, 1 p.m., Oolman Funeral Home, Orange City. Private burial: West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: May 30, 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Service information
May 30
Funeral Service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
1:00PM
Oolman Funeral Home - Orange City
216 Albany Avenue Northeast
Orange City, IA 51041
May 30
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Oolman Funeral Home - Orange City
216 Albany Avenue Northeast
Orange City, IA 51041
