Paul Van Wechel
View Comments

Paul Van Wechel

{{featured_button_text}}

Paul Van Wechel

Orange City, Iowa

78, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. Service: May 30, 1 p.m., Oolman Funeral Home, Orange City. Private burial: West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: May 30, 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family of Paul Van Wechel, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 30
Funeral Service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
1:00PM
Oolman Funeral Home - Orange City
216 Albany Avenue Northeast
Orange City, IA 51041
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
May 30
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Oolman Funeral Home - Orange City
216 Albany Avenue Northeast
Orange City, IA 51041
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News