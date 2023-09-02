Peral Jeanette Kooima

Hawarden, Iowa

96, fulfilled her baptismal journey on Tuesday, Aug.29, 2023.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at the Hawarden Christian Reformed Church in Hawarden, Iowa with Rev. Nate Kuperus of the Ireton Christian Reformed Church officiating. Burial will be in Grace Hill Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the church.

Visitation with the family will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service or at the luncheon. The Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

The family prefers memorials be directed to the Orange City Home Health and Hospice or to the organization of your choice.