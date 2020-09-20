 Skip to main content
Penny S. Hedemark
Penny S. (Cobb) Hedemark

Sioux City

70, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Memorial Service: Sept. 24, 2 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: one hour prior to service.

