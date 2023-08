78, died Aug. 2, 2023, at a local hospital in Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 -7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Christy-Smith, Morningside, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery.