R. Dean Chapman
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., formerly Sioux City

96, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Graveside Service: Sept. 28, 2 p.m., Graceland Park Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

