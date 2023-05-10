Ralph R. Seng Jr.
Aurelia, Iowa
81, Friday, May 5, 2023. Services: May 11 at 10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Aurelia. Burial: following services, Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation: May 10 from 5 to 7 p.m., Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home, Alta, Iowa.
