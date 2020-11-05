 Skip to main content
Randall Karl Aamot
Randall Karl Aamot

Lawton, Iowa

72, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Memorial service: Nov. 6, 10 a.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

