Raymond Leo Langel

Le Mars, Iowa

93, died Tuesday, June 8, 2020. Private Family Service: All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church, Le Mars. Public Graveside Service, with social distancing: June 13, 11 a.m., Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars.

Visitation with social distancing: June 12, 3 to 7 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars.

