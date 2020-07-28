Rev. Donald Lenderink
Rev. Donald Lenderink

Rev. Donald Lenderink

Orange City, Iowa

90, died Sunday, July 26, 2020. Private memorial service: July 29, 4 p.m., Trinity Reformed Church, Orange City. Service will be live-streamed at www.oolman.com. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Matlock, Iowa. Public visitation: July 28, 5-7 p.m., Oolman Funeral Home, Orange City.

Jul 29
Memorial Service
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
4:00PM
Trinity Reformed Church - Orange City
201 St. Paul Avenue Southeast
Orange City, IA 51041
Jul 28
Visitation
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Oolman Funeral Home - Orange City
216 Albany Avenue Northeast
Orange City, IA 51041
