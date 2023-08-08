The Rev. Mr. Jerome "Jerry" A. Reicks, Sr., 90, of Sioux City, entered eternal life on July 31, 2023, at the Holy Spirit Nursing Home surrounded by the love of his family. A rosary was prayed at 5 p.m. and visitation with the family was from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. A prayer service followed at 7 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 2223 Indian Hills Dr., Sioux City. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at St. Michael Catholic Church. The Most Rev. R. Walker Nickless officiating. Entombment will be in the Calvary Mausoleum. Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.