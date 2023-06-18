Rhonda B. (Kamaus) Bullis
Sioux City
63, died Friday, June 9, 2023. Services: June 22 at 11 a.m., Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the funeral home.
