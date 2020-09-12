Return to homepage ×
Richard "Butch" Poulsen
South Sioux City
74, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Memorial service: Sept. 16, 10 a.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation: Sept. 15, 4-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
