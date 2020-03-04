Richard Vern Bindner

You have free articles remaining.
Sioux City
80, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Service: March 7, 10:30 a.m., Holy Spirit Retirement Home. Entombment: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: March 6, 4-7 p.m., Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Service information
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
Mar 6
Vigil
Friday, March 6, 2020
7:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
Mar 7
Funeral
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:30AM
Holy Spirit Retirement Home Chapel
1701 W. 25th Street
Sioux City, IA 51103
