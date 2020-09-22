 Skip to main content
Robert 'Bob' Boneschans
Robert 'Bob' Boneschans

Robert "Bob" Boneschans

Sheldon, Iowa, formerly Melvin, Iowa

85, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Memorial service: Sept. 26, 10 a.m., Sanborn Funeral Home, Sanborn, Iowa. Burial: Roseland Cemetery.

