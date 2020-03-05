Robert 'Bob' Den Hartog
Sheldon, Iowa
99, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. Service: March 7, 10:30 a.m., First Reformed Church, Sheldon. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: March 6, 2-8 p.m., Andringa Funeral Home, Sheldon Funeral Service.
Service information
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
2:00PM-8:00PM
Andringa Funeral Home Sheldon Funeral Service - Sheldon, Iowa
1601 Park Street, Highway 18 East, Box 392
Sheldon, IA 51201
Mar 6
Family Present
Friday, March 6, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Andringa Funeral Home Sheldon Funeral Service - Sheldon, Iowa
1601 Park Street, Highway 18 East, Box 392
Sheldon, IA 51201
