Robert 'Bob' Den Hartog
View Comments

Robert 'Bob' Den Hartog

{{featured_button_text}}

Robert 'Bob' Den Hartog

Sheldon, Iowa

99, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. Service: March 7, 10:30 a.m., First Reformed Church, Sheldon. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: March 6, 2-8 p.m., Andringa Funeral Home, Sheldon Funeral Service.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Den Hartog, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
2:00PM-8:00PM
Andringa Funeral Home Sheldon Funeral Service - Sheldon, Iowa
1601 Park Street, Highway 18 East, Box 392
Sheldon, IA 51201
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Visitation begins.
Mar 6
Family Present
Friday, March 6, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Andringa Funeral Home Sheldon Funeral Service - Sheldon, Iowa
1601 Park Street, Highway 18 East, Box 392
Sheldon, IA 51201
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Family Present begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News