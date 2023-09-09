Robert "Bob" Alborn

Ida Grove, Iowa

80, of Ida Grove, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023, at the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Medical Center of Sioux City.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove. Pastor Shari O'Bannon will officiate. Committal services will follow in the Ida Grove Cemetery of Ida Grove.

A visitation will be held one-hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove,.

The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com