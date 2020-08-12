Robert "Bob" Louis Banks
Mapleton, Iowa
92, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Private service: St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Mapleton, with military honors. Burial: after service, Mount Hope Cemetery, Mapleton. Public visitation: Aug. 16, 5-7 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Mapleton, with social distancing and masks required. Arrangements with Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.
Service information
Aug 16
Visitation
Sunday, August 16, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
504 Walnut Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Aug 16
Prayer Service
Sunday, August 16, 2020
6:30PM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
504 Walnut Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
