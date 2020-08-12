You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert 'Bob' Louis Banks
View Comments

Robert 'Bob' Louis Banks

{{featured_button_text}}

Robert "Bob" Louis Banks

Mapleton, Iowa

92, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Private service: St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Mapleton, with military honors. Burial: after service, Mount Hope Cemetery, Mapleton. Public visitation: Aug. 16, 5-7 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Mapleton, with social distancing and masks required. Arrangements with Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.

To send flowers to the family of Robert "Bob" Banks, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 16
Visitation
Sunday, August 16, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
504 Walnut Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 16
Prayer Service
Sunday, August 16, 2020
6:30PM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
504 Walnut Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Prayer Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News