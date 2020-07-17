Robert 'Bob' Puhrmann
View Comments

Robert 'Bob' Puhrmann

{{featured_button_text}}

Robert "Bob" Puhrmann

Paullina, Iowa

80, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Service: July 20, 10:30 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Paullina. Burial: Prairie View Cemetery. Visitation: July 19, 5-7 p.m., Eldridge Family Funeral Home, Paullina.

To send flowers to the family of Robert "Bob" Puhrmann, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 19
Visitation
Sunday, July 19, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Eldridge Family Funeral Home - Paullina
217 East Logan Street
Paullina, IA 51046
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 20
Service
Monday, July 20, 2020
10:30AM-11:15AM
Zion Lutheran Church
103 W. Bertha St.
Paullina, IA 51046
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News