Robert 'Bob' Conley
Cherokee, Iowa
91, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Private graveside service will be held at a later date. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cherokee. Visitation: May 20, 5 to 7 p.m., Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home, Cherokee, with 10 people practicing social distancing. Military rites will be conducted.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Conley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
