Robert Conley
Robert Conley

Robert 'Bob' Conley

Cherokee, Iowa

91, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Private graveside service will be held at a later date. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cherokee. Visitation: May 20, 5 to 7 p.m., Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home, Cherokee, with 10 people practicing social distancing. Military rites will be conducted.

