Robert Gordon Prenger
South Sioux City
83, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Services: Jan. 31 at 10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, South Sioux City. Visitation: Jan. 30 from 4 to 7 p.m., Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.
