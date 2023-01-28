 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Gordon Prenger

Robert Gordon Prenger

South Sioux City

83, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Services: Jan. 31 at 10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, South Sioux City. Visitation: Jan. 30 from 4 to 7 p.m., Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.

