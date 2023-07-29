Robert Hazelwood, MD
Sioux Falls, S.D.
73, died Monday, July 24, 2023. Services: Aug. 1 at 1 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial: Private, Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the funeral home.
