Robert L. Burg
Mesa, Ariz., formerly Sioux City
87, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Celebration of Life: May 21 at 2 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 2039 S. St. Aubin St., Sioux City. Visitation: two hours prior to service time, at the church.
