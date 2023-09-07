71 of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away at Vista Prairie at Fieldcrest in Sheldon on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Graveside Services will take place at 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 at Baker Township Cemetery near Melvin, Iowa. Following the committal service, a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Rob's life will be held at the Sanborn Funeral Home in Sanborn, IA beginning at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.; family will be present at that time. The Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Rob Wynja of Sheldon.