Robert Schroeder
Robert Schroeder

Robert Schroeder

Le Mars, Iowa

87, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Private Service: All Saints Parish-St. James Catholic Church, Le Mars. Public Burial: Aug. 22, 9:45 a.m., St. Catherine's Cemetery, Oyens, Iowa. Visitation with no family present, social distancing and masks: Aug. 21, 5 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars.

