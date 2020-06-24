Rodney Allen Vander Plas
Ireton, Iowa
67, died Saturday, June 20, 2020. Memorial service: June 25, 11 a.m., Christian Reformed Church, Ireton. Graveside service: June 25, 10 a.m., Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation: June 24, 1 p.m., at the church. Porter Funeral Home, Hawarden, Iowa.
Service information
Jun 24
Visitation with the family present
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Ireton Christian Reformed Church
301 Maple Street
Ireton, Iowa 51027
301 Maple Street
Jun 25
Memorial Service
Thursday, June 25, 2020
11:00AM
Ireton Christian Reformed Church
301 Maple Street
Ireton, Iowa 51027
301 Maple Street
