You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roger H. Clausen
View Comments

Roger H. Clausen

{{featured_button_text}}

Roger H. Clausen

Okoboji, Iowa, formerly Holstein

93, died Saturday, July 25, 2020. Private Family Service: Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Holstein. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Holstein, with military rites. Celebration of Life: Aug. 11, 1 p.m., VT Industries south parking lot. Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Holstein.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Clausen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News