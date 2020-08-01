Roger H. Clausen
Okoboji, Iowa, formerly Holstein
93, died Saturday, July 25, 2020. Private Family Service: Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Holstein. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Holstein, with military rites. Celebration of Life: Aug. 11, 1 p.m., VT Industries south parking lot. Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Holstein.
To plant a tree in memory of Roger Clausen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
