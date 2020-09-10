 Skip to main content
Ronald G. Jacobson
Schaller, Iowa

71, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Private service: Sept. 11, Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial: Schaller Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 10, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

