Ronald G. Pettit
You have free articles remaining.
Sioux City
89, died Monday, March 2, 2020. Service: March 10, 10:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Church. Burial: March 13, 10 a.m., Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: March 9, 4:30-8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
To send flowers to the family of Ronald Pettit, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
4:30PM-8:00PM
4:30PM-8:00PM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
Guaranteed delivery before Ronald's Visitation begins.
Mar 9
Prayer Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
6:30PM
6:30PM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
Guaranteed delivery before Ronald's Prayer Service begins.
Mar 10
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
2223 Indian Hills Dr
Sioux City, IA 51104
2223 Indian Hills Dr
Sioux City, IA 51104
Guaranteed delivery before Ronald's Funeral Service begins.