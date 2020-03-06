Ronald G. Pettit
Ronald G. Pettit

Ronald G. Pettit

Sioux City

89, died Monday, March 2, 2020. Service: March 10, 10:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Church. Burial: March 13, 10 a.m., Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: March 9, 4:30-8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Service information

Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
4:30PM-8:00PM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
Mar 9
Prayer Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
6:30PM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
Mar 10
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
10:30AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
2223 Indian Hills Dr
Sioux City, IA 51104
Breaking News