Rose Mary (Heinmann) Coan
Emerson, Nebraska
94, of Emerson, Neb. passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at the Pender Community Hospital in Pender, Neb.
Visitation was held Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emerson, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Mark Bridgman as Celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Emerson. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Emerson.