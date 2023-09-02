Visitation was held Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emerson, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Mark Bridgman as Celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Emerson. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.