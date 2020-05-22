RoseMarie Delaney

Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

88, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Family service: May 27, Holy Name Catholic Church, Marcus. Graveside service: May 27, 11:30 a.m., Holy Name Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: May 26, 2 p.m., Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home, Marcus.