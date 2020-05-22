RoseMarie Delaney
RoseMarie Delaney

RoseMarie Delaney

Marcus, Iowa

88, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Family service: May 27, Holy Name Catholic Church, Marcus. Graveside service: May 27, 11:30 a.m., Holy Name Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: May 26, 2 p.m., Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home, Marcus.

Service information

May 26
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
2:00PM-7:00PM
Earnest - Johnson Funeral Home
206 E. Pine
MARCUS, IA 51035
