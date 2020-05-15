Rosemary Louise Specht
Cleghorn, Iowa
67, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Celebration of life: at a later date. Visitation: May 17, 2 p.m., Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home, Marcus, Iowa.
To send flowers to the family of Rosemary Specht, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
May 17
Visitation
Sunday, May 17, 2020
2:00PM-7:00PM
2:00PM-7:00PM
Earnest - Johnson Funeral Home
206 E. Pine
MARCUS, IA 51035
206 E. Pine
MARCUS, IA 51035
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.