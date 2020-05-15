Rosemary Louise Specht
View Comments

Rosemary Louise Specht

{{featured_button_text}}

Rosemary Louise Specht

Cleghorn, Iowa

67, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Celebration of life: at a later date. Visitation: May 17, 2 p.m., Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home, Marcus, Iowa.

To send flowers to the family of Rosemary Specht, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 17
Visitation
Sunday, May 17, 2020
2:00PM-7:00PM
Earnest - Johnson Funeral Home
206 E. Pine
MARCUS, IA 51035
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News