Ruby E. Russell
Ponca, Neb.

86, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Memorial service: Sept. 8, 7 p.m., Mohr Funeral Home, Ponca. Visitation: Sept. 8, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

