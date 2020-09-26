 Skip to main content
Ruth A. Hantla
Sioux City

86, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Graveside service: Sept. 30, 1 p.m., Memorial Park Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

