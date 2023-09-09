A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Sanborn Funeral Home Chapel in Sanborn. Public visitation will also be held at the Sanborn Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 15 from 5-7 p.m.; family will be present at this time. Burial will take place at Baker Township Cemetery near Melvin, Iowa. The Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for 94-year-old Ruth Den Beste of Sanborn.