Sandra Hacker

Sioux City
49, died Monday, March 2, 2020. Service: March 7, 10 a.m., Cornerstone World Outreach, Sioux City. Burial: Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation: March 7, 9 a.m., at the church. Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, Iowa.
Service information
Visitation
9:00AM-10:00AM
Cornerstone World Outreach
Sioux City, IA 51106
Sioux City, IA 51106
Funeral Service
10:00AM
Cornerstone World Outreach
Sioux City, IA 51106
Sioux City, IA 51106
Interment
11:30AM
Logan Park Cemetery
Sioux City, IA 51104
Sioux City, IA 51104
