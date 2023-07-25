Schera L. (Ledgerwood) Kraft
Le Mars, Iowa
85, died Sunday, July 23, 2023. Services: July 27 at 2 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars. Burial: following services, Le Mars. Visitation: July 27 from 1 p.m. until service time, at the funeral home.
Schera L. (Ledgerwood) Kraft
Le Mars, Iowa
85, died Sunday, July 23, 2023. Services: July 27 at 2 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars. Burial: following services, Le Mars. Visitation: July 27 from 1 p.m. until service time, at the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.