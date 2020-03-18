Shirley Ann Waag
Shirley Ann Waag

Shirley Ann Waag

Akron, Iowa

85, died Monday, March 9, 2020. Due to mandated health care precautions, services will be held at a later date. Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Akron.

Service information

Mar 20
Visitation
Friday, March 20, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A.
251 Main Street
Akron, IA 51001
Mar 20
Prayer Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
7:00PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A.
251 Main Street
Akron, IA 51001
Mar 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:30AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A.
251 Main Street
Akron, IA 51001
Mar 21
Reception
Saturday, March 21, 2020
11:30AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A.
251 Main Street
Akron, IA 51001
