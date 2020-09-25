 Skip to main content
Shirley Elser
Hartley, Iowa

85, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Service: Sept. 30, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Hartley. Burial: Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 29, 4-7 p.m., at the church. Hartley Funeral Home.

