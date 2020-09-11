 Skip to main content
Shirley I. Jensen
Kingsley, Iowa

89, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Service: Sept. 14, 2 p.m., Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley. Burial: Kingsley Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 13, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

