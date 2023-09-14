Stephen Douglas Stepp
Sioux City
Stephen Douglas Stepp, 69, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Cremation rites will be accorded and no services are planned. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel assisted with arrangements.
